All bad things in life start with a lie.

Perhaps it’s one of the lies you tell yourself, like “I’m not good enough.” That lie can hold you back from many things. Then there are the lies others tell you to manipulate their way to getting what they want. That may cost you some money, time and heartache, but you do recover and learn. Perhaps the most devastating is a lie that someone completely makes up to hurt you or try to ruin your life.

Of course, there are now more people than ever, nearly half the country, who believe that lying to get what you want, be it power, money or revenge, is now the way of the world and perfectly acceptable.

That woman who attacked the young black man in New York after falsely accusing him of stealing her iPhone is saying he attacked her — even though the truth is all on video. And there are people, mostly racist people, who believe her because they want to.

It is a mistake to think that any belief has ultimate power over the truth. But some beliefs may get so popular and be shared by so many people that they can cause an uprising and make things horrible for the rest of us.