Angel Dash helps guide those suffering infant loss

A young woman came to the hospital, no insurance, but needing something more. She didn't get it.

“I got called by white trash by a physician.”

It was 1986, and Melda Musick had experienced infant loss.

She recalled crying in the hospital through the night and being expected to go back to work the next day. Decades later, Musick lives in a different time, where support and kindness are steadfast and standard.

“It’s really helped me in my role as a nurse practitioner, just to be compassionate and loving,” Musick said of her first loss.

“It gives you empathy. I can sit with a mom and say, just really empathize and not feel sorry for her. I wish I could make things better, and I can't.”

Besides empathy, Musick displays unimaginable grace.

She eventually worked with the very physician who had shamed her.

“He had changed his ways dramatically. I never told him that I was that person.”

A lot of elements of infant loss have changed dramatically since Musick’s first loss (she had another in 1988).

“I think people used to be … they just wanted to say oh, let's go do it to the (Operating Room) and just end it,” Musick remembered. “They wouldn't nowadays. It's not like that.”

Musick shared her story in the waiting area at Grand Island Regional Medical Center’s Maternity Center, waiting for a group of 50 people to return to the Maternity Center at the end of the second Angel Dash.

Jen Fosket, a registered nurse at GIRMC’s Maternity Center, was helping guide the group through the 1K walk around GIRMC’s campus.

Angel Dash offsets the costs associated with supporting a pivotal program in a crushing time. Rachel’s Gift, a national nonprofit, lends guidance for those healing through pregnancy loss — and their providers.

“It helps to educate the nursing staff and doctors on how to talk to parents — how to educate them, making sure they have everything that they can, that they usually don't know about when they're in the hospital,” Fosket said.

“When parents come in, most of the time, they aren't expecting it,” Fosket said.

Brittany and Merritt Barton were not expecting the loss of their son June 17, 2021.

The couple lost Briggs at 27 weeks, still not knowing why.

Brittany said, “He did not have a heartbeat, but we didn't get any answers — ever. We did like all the tests and everything …”

“…came back normal,” Merritt continued. “They did every test you can think of. There was nothing.”

“I’d much rather have them tell us ‘This is what was wrong. This is what happened. This is how we prevent it next time,” he said. “We never got that.”

Besides painful, it was uncomfortable, Brittany said.

“Nobody knows what to say, ever. It’s like, I don't know what to say when other people who lose their husband or their grandparents or anyone. But, if you've gone through it, it's a little easier.”

Musick, Fosket and the Bartons each said the same thing - that small things make a big difference.

Musick, speaking from experience, said an insincere sorry is worse than not saying anything.

Merritt said, “People are so afraid. After it happened, people talked to us, but then they didn’t know what to say — so they don’t say anything.”

“Then you just think they don't care,” Brittany said.

People already in the Bartons' lives were supportive, and people not yet in their lives maybe moreso.

“This girl who I met in college that I don't hardly talk to anymore told her sister, who runs this a nonprofit organization,” Brittany said. She still seemed amazed.

“She sent us this box of with a bear that weighs just as much as (Briggs) did.”

Through Rachel’s Gift and the efforts of Angel Dash, GIRMC can provide gifts to those who have infant loss.

For example, the Bartons received ways to cope with losing Briggs, from a teddy bear to pamphlets guiding the couple through therapy and the unimaginable elements of putting their infant to rest.

Fosket said, “Angel Dash helps to pay for the programs and the education and resources that people experiencing infant loss get.”

Rachel’s Gift is more about tangible items, Fosket explained.

“We don't want them to have any regrets. Rachel's Gift helps (medical professionals) be educated on what to give these parents that they may not know that is available.”

Counseling and meeting others who had experienced the same loss helped comfort the Bartons, Brittany said.

“It made me feel better — made us feel better, that like we're not the only people that this happens to.”

“There's a world out there filled with people that have gone through something like this, unfortunately,” Brittany added. “You’ve just got to find the right people.”

The Angel Dash brings the right people together for a cause too common among many of the walkers.

Brittany considers the experiences of everyone.

“No matter what age of a loss that people have had — you can lose a kid anywhere from four weeks gestation to 40 years old, which is terrible, but has to happen eventually.

“I want people to know that there's a world of people out there that have gone through it.”

Angel Dash and Rachel’s Gift helps people make those connections, Fosket said.

“A lot of people are very happy … being with people that have been in the same situations, being able to talk.”

Fosket added, “Especially with (the Bartons) — talking with the nurses that they may have had during that specific time in their life, being able to come back and talk to those same nurses.”

Their nurses were among those releasing white balloons, names of babies memorialized on them with a marker.

The walkers released their balloons into the sky, the persistent afternoon wind whisking them away to … somewhere.

Wherever the balloons end up, Brittany said she hopes Briggs get her and Merritt’s message.

“Basically I’m just hoping for him to get to my message, I guess.

“Just get my message.”