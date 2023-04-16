If you’ve been reading me, you know I have a passion for music and especially guitars. If you haven’t been reading this column, first, welcome, and now you know.

I have also always wanted to work at a music store, not as a career move but just to be around music in a different way. Recently, I made that dream come true and had one of the best days I can remember. If you have a dream you want to make real, let my story inspire you to go for it. Here’s what I did.

First off, I must confess that I actually tried to get the traditional holiday gig at Guitar Center, and they turned me down flat. Trust me, I was not crushed. But not too many people know as much about Martin guitars as I do! That being said, I went on my merry way and didn’t think that much about it.

After the holidays, I was speaking to my buddy Harry at Martin Guitars about my latest acquisition. He encouraged me to try our local store, Instrumental Music, where I also know the owner, John, fairly well. He’s a fine player. Harry sent John an email extolling my knowledge of guitars and especially Martins. When I called John later, he told me to come in that very weekend.

Giving up a day in my weekend can be a sacrifice, but this was worth it. I dressed up in my dusty rock-n-roll duds, put on my shades, and away I went. Driving over, I could practically smell the wood in the high-end acoustic room, and was relieved that I had left my credit cards at home.

I talked with the sales guys first. They were really cool and showed me around the Martin room. I checked out the inventory, and we talked guitar and I played a little. Then the first customer came into the room. He was a regular and already familiar with these guitars, but I helped him select the best guitar for him — it actually took a couple of hours, and we both had a blast.

Next I talked to a guy on the phone about a guitar he had a deposit on and about choosing another guitar to gig with. That conversation lasted for another hour, and the sales guys were having a great time listening to me convey the intricacies of the brand and which guitars are best for what. You don’t know what you don’t know, and I’m still learning too.

Then a very talented musician named Hefty Chieftain came in, bought a strap for his uke, and said he was playing that evening at a local microbrewery, the Naughty Pine Brewing Co. I texted my wife to get ready for beer and tacos. And when my “workday” ended, we went over to hear him play his original music.

Let’s just say this was a very different environment from the usual concert venues we go to, and the seating was outside (not my thing when it’s cold out). But the place catered to all ages and dogs, and after running home to get down jackets, we had a great time, and the music was awesome.

Yes, it was a really fun day, and I may do it again. But even if I don’t, I got to fulfill a dream, helped a friend, and made some new friends in the process. I checked that dream off my bucket list. If you have a similar desire, I suggest you go for it.