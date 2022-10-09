 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EMOTIONAL FITNESS

Barton Goldsmith: Taking better care of yourself

  • 0

Summer is over, and many of the activities that go with it are too. Time to break out the sweaters and get those walks in before cold weather sets in. It’s so much easier to keep your body moving and your diet on track when it’s nice outside.

In the winter months, we tend to crave more comfort foods that are usually higher in calories, but they make us feel better. Unfortunately, comfort foods can put some weight on you if you aren’t still moving around.

I would rather avoid the cold, and last year we invested in a treadmill, which helps keep both of us moving when it’s raining or uncomfortable outside.

We also watched a few videos on how to exercise as a couple and help each other stretch and limber up. It really is more fun to exercise together, and we motivate each other.

If I’m feeling lazy, my wife coaxes me and I almost always join her. If I find myself with an hour to spare in the middle of the day, we go for a walk together while the sun is shining.

People are also reading…

Cleaning the house together is also good exercise and burns lots of calories. We put on some music and break out the supplies for a couple of hours, which is usually all it takes.

Doing housework as well as walking or doing yoga burns calories. The more active you are, the more calories you burn. According to Healthline, just tidying up burns around 238 calories an hour, and moving boxes burns more than twice that many calories. Doing this kind of work is good for your mental health too.

So you can easily see how quickly you can keep yourself in shape doing things you want to do and also making them fun by doing them with a spouse or friend.

Some years ago when I broke my shoulder, a couple of friends came over to help out around the house. I didn’t burn many calories on that occasion — they insisted that I sit on the couch and direct. But just visiting with them made me feel much better — and certainly the house was a lot nicer after they left!

It’s important to take action if you find yourself not doing much and not taking care of yourself or your surroundings. Your mental attitude has a lot to do with it. If you are feeling depressed or anxious, you may not be taking emotional self-care seriously, mainly because you feel bad and can’t see your way out of it.

Perhaps the most important thing you can do then is to talk to a licensed therapist and a medical doctor. When your mind is aligned correctly, taking care of yourself becomes a natural and regular part of your life.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, an award-winning Southern California-based psychotherapist, writer and radio host, writes this column for the Tribune News Service. Email him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com, read his blog at psychologytoday.com or follow him on Twitter

@BartonGoldsmith.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban

Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban

Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting. That's fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments. Officials say the number of soldiers retiring or leaving the Guard each month in the past year has exceeded those coming in, for a total annual loss of about 7,500 service members. The problem is a combination of recruiting shortfalls and an increase in the number of soldiers who are opting not to reenlist when their tour is up.

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts