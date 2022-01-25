Divorcing or disowning a family member may be for the best

The idea of “divorcing” a family member you aren’t married to may sound a little dramatic, but the truth is that there is already plenty of drama. This is just another way to make sense of what it is you need to do to keep your sanity and achieve your goals. You may be able to feel some happiness in your new life, which is also an empowering thought.

Leaving does not need to be an ugly, drawn-out experience that just heightens the toxicity around you. If you know what you need to do, start gathering a support system of people you can talk to about this move and who can help you. There’s no need to discuss what you’re planning with the toxic person in your life. In fact, you may be better off keeping it from them, so they don’t try to make you wrong for saving your own sanity.

Gathering the strength to start the process will come more naturally as you get better at walling off the negativity being thrown at you. Once you have made your decision, the rest is getting yourself organized, which can be daunting if you don’t have money or another place to go. There are shelters if you are struggling financially, but if you can, I suggest finding a room in a house with some friends.