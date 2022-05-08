 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EMOTIONAL FITNESS

Dr. Barton Goldsmith: Releasing the panic button

  • 0
0508 Goldsmith

There are a multitude of ways to help relieve your anxiety and maybe even put it away for good. (Oleksandr Brylov/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Oleksandr Brylov

When you wake up with a chest full of anxiety, it does not bode well for what the rest of the day will bring. But there are a multitude of ways to help relieve your anxiety and maybe even put it away for good.

Many of these techniques were developed at the UCLA Pain Control Center and published by its founder David Bresler, Ph.D., whom I was fortunate enough to be mentored and trained by.

1. If you wake up with a panic attack or anxiety, get out of bed. This may seem counterintuitive, but if you’re lying there trying progressive body relaxation or another mental exercise to relax, it probably won’t work well. A better way to break the cycle of negative thinking is to get up and take a quick shower.

GOLDSMITH BARTON MCT

Barton Goldsmith

2. If you find that negative thoughts keep returning, you need to engage in positive self-talk. This is exactly what the title suggests: start saying positive things to yourself like “This can’t hurt me” or “I have more control here than I have been using” and, my favorite, “I’m OK.” (Repeat the last one many, many times.)

People are also reading…

3. Learn to recognize the symptoms of a panic attack. A panic attack is not an indicator that something scary is actually going on, but in the moment our body-mind needs a little time to process the feelings to realize that these feelings aren’t facts. Once you become aware that “This is a panic attack,” you will be able to regain control.

4. If the focus of your panic attacks is your own body or health, get a checkup to rule out any real issues. It’s good to get a regular checkup once a year, and knowing that you’ve gotten a clean bill of health is important to remember when you find yourself panicking.

5. If the focus of your panic or fear is someone else, you may need to work with a therapist to make this fear a reality-based issue rather than one directed by fantasy. The world works in reality, not in your head, and you may be having difficulty seeing the difference between a real threat or a perceived one.

6. Remember Lesson 1 from “A Course in Miracles”: We’re usually not upset for the reasons we think. Your fear is a combination of what has happened to you and what you fear could happen. If you keep your thoughts directed to a positive outcome, you will find an answer and a comfortable place to discharge the negative energy.

When it comes to panic attacks, being totally aware would be very helpful, but awareness usually comes in little drops, not big cloud bursts. The good news is that you can be in the middle of a panic or anxiety attack, or just worried to pieces, and the next second become fully aware that whatever you are worried about can’t really hurt you.

Anxiety can make even the best of lives unlivable. Medication can be very helpful. If you struggle with anxiety, I strongly urge you to see a licensed mental health counselor and a medical doctor. If you work together, you can get control over your anxiety and panic.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, an award-winning Southern California-based psychotherapist, writer and radio host, writes this column for the Tribune News Service. Email him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com, read his blog at psychologytoday.com or follow him on Twitter @BartonGoldsmith.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. The decision is the latest restriction to hit the company's vaccine, which has long been overshadowed in the U.S. by the more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna. In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using the Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J’s because of its safety issues.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak this week of a draft of a major abortion opinion. What comes next could further test Roberts’ leadership of a court. The addition of three conservative justices during Donald Trump’s presidency means there are now five conservative justices to Roberts’ right who no longer need his vote, and perhaps his moderating influence, to prevail in a case. The abortion decision could be another example of that, with the court’s other conservatives prepared to go further than Roberts. He's said repeatedly that he prefers decisions where the court comes to a broad agreement on narrow grounds.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts