 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EMOTIONAL FITNESS

Dr. Barton Goldsmith: With a child, neglect is never benign

  • 0
0529 Goldsmith

When you have been seriously neglected as a child, it becomes very hard to see the world and the people in it as friendly. (Korrawin Khanta/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Korrawin Khanta

The expression “benign neglect” means that neglect, or lack of attention, was intentional and done supposedly to help someone or something. That may work well for a cactus, but not another human being, and what if that person is a child?

Neglect is hurtful and abusive in many circumstances, especially when concerning children. Neglect is overwhelmingly the most common form of child maltreatment; according to a 2019 report on child maltreatment prepared by the Children’s Bureau at the federal Department of Health and Human Services, 61% of victims suffered from neglect.

GOLDSMITH BARTON MCT

Barton Goldsmith

When you have been seriously neglected as a child, it becomes very hard to see the world and the people in it as friendly. There is almost always the feeling of a perceived threat coming from somewhere at some time. You can try to push it away, you can try with all your heart, but it never stays gone for very long.

Unlike a full-blown panic attack, the anxiety is much subtler and usually just beneath the surface of our daily lives. A harsh word or an unexpected change, even positive ones, can be triggers for feeling like you are no one and you have no one, no matter how much you are loved.

People are also reading…

Self-confidence is something you don’t think about, because you know you’re just faking it. At any moment, someone is going to find out your parents didn’t love you and you don’t get to play with the other children. That’s how it feels, and that horrible fog of worthlessness wraps around you like a smelly wet towel you can’t discard.

No matter how successful you become, no matter how sure you are of the love of your life, when you grow up neglected, you always worry it will all go away because you are not worthy of being loved. If love was withheld from you before, and you were traumatized by that, letting it back in is very scary.

If you are an adult and are feeling neglected in your relationship, please reevaluate your situation and the emotional price you may be paying by staying with someone who is treating you poorly. Consider what your life is really like versus how you’d like it to be. If you need to leave for a better life, do it.

You may also benefit from good, supportive therapy. What many therapists do with their clients is metaphorically love them until they can learn to love themselves. This process of “reparenting” works. You can heal some of the pain this way, without your parents being in the room, but even more important is the healing you can do within yourself.

If you weren’t taught to love yourself, then you must develop it for yourself, no matter what your current circumstances. There is no reason to let these feelings of not being enough make your life a living hell. You can rid yourself of this pain by doing some serious personal growth work, realizing that this less-than idea of yourself is incorrect and allowing (or forcing) your pain to leave.

I know it sounds complicated and painful. But you need to let out the pain of past, cry the tears that will cleanse you and let in a little self-love. Ask yourself, if others believe in you and think you are worth their love and attention, aren’t you worth your own? You don’t have to carry your feelings of worthiness with you wherever you go.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, an award-winning Southern California-based psychotherapist, writer and radio host, writes this column for the Tribune News Service. Email him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com, read his blog at psychologytoday.com or follow him on Twitter @BartonGoldsmith.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

FDA chief struggles to explain slow response on baby formula

FDA chief struggles to explain slow response on baby formula

The head of the Food and Drug Administration faced a congressional grilling over a months-long delay in inspecting the plant at the center of a nationwide baby formula shortage. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced questions Wednesday from House lawmakers probing the formula shortage. Califf called the response “too slow" and “not optimal.” Lawmakers also heard from three formula executives, including Abbott Nutrition, which apologized for contamination issues at a factory that contributed to the shortage. The company says it's on track to reopen its plant next month which will eventually help replenish supplies of popular and specialty formulas

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1%  who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID.  A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

A doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group has described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, said the leading theory to explain the more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Switzerland, France, the U.S. and Australia was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

Man convicted of killing couple, leaving bodies at arboretum

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband, who were the parents of his girlfriend, and leaving their bodies at the school’s arboretum. Jurors in Dane County on Monday convicted 20-year-old Khari Sanford of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the March 2020 shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre. Testimony and the criminal complaint pointed to friction among the couple, their daughter and Sanford over coronavirus restrictions Potter wanted them to follow in their Madison home in the early days of the pandemic, as well as Sanford’s feelings that his girlfriend’s parents didn’t respect him. Sanford’s public defender says there was no evidence that anyone perceived Sanford as dangerous.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts