On Monday, April 10, his holiness the Dalai Lama apologized for asking a young boy to “suck his tongue” after giving the child a kiss on the lips. Video footage of the exchange shows that the Dalai Lama was all over the boy — it just isn’t right.

CNN and multiple news sources reported the office of the 87-year-old spiritual leader of Tibet issued a statement saying “His holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” adding that he “regrets” the incident.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement said.

The exchange took place during an event in the hillside city of Dharamshala in February. The articles reported that the apology happened after the video of the exchange went viral on social media. In the video, the young boy can be seen approaching the Nobel Peace Prize winner before asking “Can I hug you?”

The 87-year-old spiritual leader then invites the boy on stage and points to his cheek and says, “First here,” prompting the boy to give him a hug and a kiss.

The Dalai Lama then points to his lips and says, “Then I think finally here also.” He then pulls the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth.

“And suck my tongue,” he says after a few seconds, poking his tongue out.

In response to the incident, a prominent Delhi-based child rights group, Haq: Center for Child Rights, told CNN in a statement that it condemns “all forms of child abuse.” It added, “Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue, but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression, and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable.”

I have seen this behavior in many people with dementia, and hopefully that’s the cause. So many people have respected this Peace Prize winner for decades. I know I certainly have.

The Lama PR machine is trying to make a joke out of this, trying to get us to laugh it off. I’ve seen that tried plenty of times by abusers too. But trying to pass this off as a joke is inexcusable. I know what child abuse is, and this most certainly meets the criteria. Children need to be under our protection, as do the elderly who cannot take care of themselves and who can hurt others.

The Dalai Lama’s action cannot be denied, and it has brought so much pain to his followers and even to those who just follow the Dalai Lama on social media. The comments about this are as you would expect: a few people defending him but so many more who are disgusted by what he did. As am I.

My heroes have always been people who cared for those who could not care for themselves. Albert Schweitzer was the first, and the Dali Lama was someone I respected my entire life. Now that respect is gone.