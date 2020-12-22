Enjoy the holidays despite the pandemic

This is a special time of year for almost everybody. We need to take in the spirit and joy of the season, despite how different this one is going to be.

In that light, here are some suggestions for getting the most out of this holiday season while staying safe and healthy.

1. All the research is showing that even small gatherings are just not a good idea. It’s how most people get the virus, so let’s avoid that by cooperating with the guidance we have gotten from the CDC and keep our celebrations to household members only. Yes, this is a disappointment, but it may guarantee that you will have many other holidays to spend with your loved ones.

2. Instead of going out for holiday meals, make something together at home. As always, when four hands and two hearts are making a meal, it is not just food for the body but food for the soul.

3. Decorate early and leave everything up longer. As the song says, “We need a little Christmas,” and these days, we need it more than ever. I’ll be in less of a rush to get back to normal, simply because nothing is normal at the moment. That knowledge makes it easier to extend the holidays a little longer and feel the joy as much as possible.