Enter the new year with a new attitude

3. Be prepared to spend more money this year, and maybe later on. Luckily I have always been one to save for a rainy day. It took $99 to fill the gas tank in our compact SUV, and we will be going electric as soon as we can find one to buy.

My father taught me this business tactic about life: Once something goes up, it will probably stay there.

4. Work a little smarter. If you don’t have a side hustle, now may be the time to start one. If you already do, then now is the time to expand. If you can make some extra money, then you won’t feel the pinch of inflation as much.

Maybe it’s time to ask for a raise or take that other offer if you have one. Many places are hiring, so it’s a good time to look for another gig.

5. Be up for trying something new. With the housing shortage, building a guest house, converting your garage to a granny flat or even renting out your RV can really add to your income and comfort level.