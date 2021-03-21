Filling the void of a narcissistic parent

In an aha moment, I realized that all my research and experience has led me to one conclusion: without family, your life is going to be a lot harder and a lot less fulfilling. Maybe that’s why I fight so hard to keep families together as well as work hard to keep my own relationship on a positive track.

When you don’t have parental support, your sense of the world gets distorted, and you can’t help but think, “What the hell did I do, and what is wrong with me?” A child will blame himself when all he gets is rejection from the person who is supposed to nurture him the most.

Every child who has gone through this handles it differently. Children sometimes blame themselves, which lowers their self-esteem and makes them perfect targets for emotional and financial predators when they become adults. Others push it down and channel their pain into their work or sometimes their addictions.

Most don’t seek revenge. Instead, most of us crave connection, and sometimes we don’t make the best choices, which just complicates an already complicated life. This is not something that can be ignored, because eventually the pain will come out in ways you don’t understand or expect. It is never an easy path to walk, but you can fill the void of a narcissistic parent by doing the best self-parenting and self-care that you can.