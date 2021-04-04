Finding joy in the little things

I’m thanking the gods for social media, because I have no social life off-line. None, zilch, zero, nada.

If it weren’t for technology, this plague would be so much more difficult, and I am grateful for the brilliant minds that are allowing us to continue being human even if we can’t hug.

I have always loved nature, and this past year each day gets appreciated. Every day is different. Some are roller-coasters, and some are almost too peaceful (of course, if it gets too boring, there’s always the news). Seeing the green grass poke through the earth for yet another spring is actually a treasure and a sign. We will continue to grow even after a very dark winter.

It will still be a while before we can live life semi-normally again. Things have changed, and not all for the bad. Just the extra hand washing is actually going to save lives, and I believe that many of the health practices we have been engaging in for the past year will continue.

Spring is a time of rebirth and of new beginnings, and it’s coming none too soon. A lot of people are making a fresh start and many not by their own choice. But newness brings with it a sense of excitement and perhaps some joy. A lot was lost, but we can regrow, rebuild and reimagine what the future holds. And we have some time to do that now.