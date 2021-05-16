Finding new opportunities when the world has changed

You’re not alone, and I speak from experience here. Last year, I had a huge and very fun deal ready to go, which the pandemic took away. I had a new book come out, which did OK, but just OK, and I wanted more than that.

Added to that, every speaking gig and social event in my world was canceled, which made me feel like I was being held back from the things I loved most. Others out there were still doing their thing, and I was no longer doing mine — but was this actually the case?

When the pandemic started, I made room for new clients, and I’ve been busy. Even though I’ve lost out on some things, the work I am doing is valuable and valued by those who receive it. That knowledge helps me feel that things not going how I wanted has maybe been for the best — at least for now. As John Lennon said, “Life is what happens when you are making other plans.”

Being a therapist is my gift, and I have been using it almost daily — and this has filled any gaps I thought were occurring in my life. OK, opening for John Legend might be off the table for now — but I honestly get more from helping someone out of their personal pain than I do from being on stage.