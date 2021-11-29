Five ways to sweeten and deepen the love between you

You can show your love in a million or so ways.

Here are a few to help you deepen and sweeten your relationship. You may already be doing some of these. If not, pick one or two and see how it goes.

1. Share what you both love best. I play guitar and sing a bit, and when my wife joins in, suddenly it’s a scene from “Duets.” Sometimes while listening to me play, she takes out her cellphone, turns on the flashlight and waves it like she’s in the audience at a concert.

She also loves exploring, and I have seen more of California since we have been together than I ever did before, and it has been a joy. We’ve limited our travels to SoCal during the pandemic, but there have been a lot of great daytrips.

2. Sometimes, it’s all relative. Yes, I am talking about in-laws. Some of the wisest words I ever heard are not to make your in-laws into outlaws. Keeping good relations is wise, as you and your partner will feel better about your relationship.

My mother-in-law is visiting from Europe for the holidays, which is making my wife so happy. This in turn makes me happy, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the family dinners. There has not been one moment of tension or anger, because we are all nice people. It’s that simple. Just be nice.