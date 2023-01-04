Grand Island couple celebrates New Year's baby

With a New Year come new things, like New Year’s resolutions, a new calendar, and of course new born babies. Only one child was born on New Year’s Day in Grand Island.

Piper Kay Myer was born Sunday at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Myers came into the world a 10:37 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Her parents, Derek and Mariah Myers said Piper was early.

“We were supposed to go in to get induced on January 2,” said mother Mariah. Mother Nature had something else in mind.

The Myers has three other children, two boys and one other girl. The family moved in Grand Island a couple years ago and has been patients at the GIRMC clinic, but this was their first birth at this hospital.

“Our other three children were born at Good Samaritan in Kearney,” said Myers.

The Myers family was gifted with many items from the staff at the hospital.

“We received a gift basket with stuff for us, and for the baby,” said Myers.

After appearing on TV, and now the newspaper, the Myers said they never expected the attention they have received.

“It was definitely different,” said Myers. It is definitely something we will remember,” she added.

The birth of baby Piper is not only a blessing for the staff at GIRMC, but also a milestone.

“We were excited to have the New Year’s baby this year. She is the first one we have ever had here,” said Nichole Bubak, co-interim manager of Maternity Center.

In the second year of the hospital, Buback said they have been hoping to get their first New Year’s baby, and now they got their wish.

“Last year when we didn’t have a baby until three days after January 1, Bubak said. “Now we have our New Year baby.”

GIRMC had four births on Saturday night. New Year’s Eve day.

In the two years since opening, the birthing numbers have increased, said co-interim manager of Maternity Center Kylie High.

“We went from 367 babies in 2021 to 462 births in 2022,” said High. “We are getting busier and busier, and that is a great feeling.”

High said many of their births have come from patients out of town. She said word of mouth is the best advertising they have had.

The first baby of 2023 born at CHI St. Francis was born Wednesday, a boy named Dario Pena, weighing in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Baby Dario was born to mother Denise Pena and father Kourtney Hickman.

Anissa Paitz, public relations strategist at CHI St. Francis, said their birthing numbers were down a few from 2022.

Maternity staff and their families had two years in business/New Year’s celebration on Tuesday at the hospital.