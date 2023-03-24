A local fifth-grader's poster design is gracing two billboards in Grand Island as part of an effort of a state organization to promote Poison Prevention Week.

Meelah Tarango, a student at Knickrehm Elementary School, won the fifth grade division of the Nebraska Regional Poison Center’s (NRPC) poison prevention poster contest. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center had the contest in an effort to bring attention to National Poison Prevention Week, March 19-25.

Now Tarango’s winning design can be seen on two billboards in Grand Island: one on North Broadwell (near Dollar General) and another off of Highway 30. It features her own drawing, reminding the public, “Kids act fast … so do Poisons,” and includes the NRPC’s toll-free phone number.

Tarango also took part in Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen’s Poison Prevention Week proclamation ceremony at the State Capitol March 7.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center was among 54 poison control centers nationwide to promote the week, which has been observed since 1962, following a proclamation by President John F. Kennedy.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center states: “Poisons are anything that can harm you if it is used in the wrong way, by the wrong person and in the wrong amount.”

National Poison Prevention Week’s theme this year is, “When poison happens, Poison Centers are here for you.”

The toll-free Poison Help line, 1-800-222-1222, connects you to your local poison center in the event of a poisoning emergency. A specially trained registered nurse will take the call. The call is free and confidential.

According to the United States Health Resources and Services Administration, “People usually get the help they need over the phone. Most people do not have to go to a doctor or the hospital. Poison Help can also help you learn about your risks before an emergency.”