How our lives have changed since COVID-19

I am grateful my wife and I are both healthy and my work has not been interrupted during COVID-19. But even with good health and work, emotionally the pandemic is still uncomfortable and scary and not a whole lot of fun. As a couple, we keep trying to make things better. In the past, we could just do whatever we wanted, but these days, we have to allow for what’s safe as well as fun.

Here are a few important areas to consider these days, whether you’re in a partnership or not:

1. Events and parties. We aren’t ready to go to events or go to parties just yet. In addition, it was another concert-less summer, which was a happy go-to in the past.

My wife and I are both sad we can’t have a large dinner party or go to any events, but neither feels safe to us just yet. That is our reality, but we know other people feel differently and we must adapt.

2. Dining out. Our dining out has also changed dramatically. We used to eat out half the week, but not anymore! Now we prefer takeout from local places we know are safety conscious.