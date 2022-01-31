How to appreciate your life

The last couple of years have been a challenge, to say the least, and it looks like life will stay that way for a while. Rather than wallow in self-pity, which is very easy to do under our current circumstances, I am putting in a little extra energy to keep things in my orbit balanced.

I am not one to close my eyes to problems, but sometimes my brain plays tricks on me, and I see problems where there aren’t any. Right now, I’m happy to be alive, I love my surroundings, I have a loving partner and pet-children that I adore, we live in a lovely home on a lake, and strangers know my name and read my words. I have an admirable life by many standards, but sometimes that’s hard for me to see and feel.

It’s not an uncommon predicament, especially with highly sensitive and creative people or perfectionists. When we have time on our hands, we can easily let our minds drift into looking for what’s wrong, not enjoying what’s right in front of us. It’s an easy trap to fall into. Out of necessity, I have created a few techniques for dealing with it. See if you can make these work for you.