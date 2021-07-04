How to be in a relationship if you are depressed

One day during the height of the pandemic, I had a very busy day that got even busier when our dishwasher broke down. I had to find a repair person who could rebuild it, as new parts were not to be found. Also our car was in the shop, and I had a full day of clients and interviews to contend with.

My lovely wife was pretty upset about the car (her chariot), and as I thought this energy might be a little misplaced, I said, “I have to manage my clients, the house, the appliance repair, and now I have to manage your emotions about the car.”

Then she looked at me with those beautiful brown eyes, furrowed her brow a tiny bit, and said, “Look, I’ve been managing your emotions for the past half-dozen years. I think you can handle it.”

When someone says something that spot on, all you can do is accept and acknowledge it.

I said, “Thank you, my love.” Then I went on with the tasks of the day, laughing at myself the whole time.

Yes, depression makes it easier to get overwhelmed, and that’s when anxiety can kick in, too. Before you know it, you’re in hand-to-hand combat with your emotions. And if the one you love gets in the line of fire, you can unintentionally say or do something to hurt their feelings, simply because your brain chemistry is off.