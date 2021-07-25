How to deal with crooks, con artists and liars

I have been lied to by so many service and tradespeople, I would be surprised if there weren’t an internet course on how to swindle your customers. Arguments, yelling, threats and just plain meanness over a few bucks makes me sick. Luckily, there’s more than one way to take your power back.

Of course, Yelp and Google reviews offer a way to let others know about any trouble you’ve had. If you do write a negative review, keep it honest and unemotional. Just share the facts, because it’s the one star that really says it all. This is a venting process that is actually healthy and safe (though you may get some hate mail).

Alternatively, you can make a report to the appropriate licensing boards in your area. You can also sue in small claims court. But is that really worth your time?

Sending a letter/email to the person who burned you can also be a form of release. If you do this, avoid threatening or name-calling, so as not to escalate the negativity. Simply state your case and the reasons you see for returning your money or any other reparations you require. You may get an argument, but at least you have a clear record of what happened if you need it later.

But here’s the best suggestion I can offer: Pay the cheater’s bill and forget it.