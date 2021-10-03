‘I’ll do it later’ — 7 ways we love to procrastinate

Procrastination is something we all would like to do less of, but change of any kind takes mental discipline and emotional fortitude. Here are seven different approaches to procrastination.

1. The I-Can-No-Longer-Ignore-This Scenario. Once your toenails poke through your socks, you know it’s time to trim them. When life is poking at you to get something done, that’s your subconscious saying “I’m not letting you ignore this any longer.” Better yet, trim those toenails before they ruin your socks.

2. The Tiger-in-a-Cage System. Sometimes if you put all the pieces out (documents, tax papers, spreadsheet, etc.) in front of you and just look at them, it can help. You may have to pace around your project for a while until you find the correct starting point. That’s OK. Once you do, you’ll settle down with your work like an old friend.

3. The Wait-Till-the-Last-Minute Practice. I am a firm believer that if it weren’t for the last minute, nothing would get done. Some of us need the extra pressure to do our best work. Yes, it would be better if you gave yourself more time, but usually you only acknowledge this after you’ve finished what you were avoiding. If you want to be among the best, however, don’t wait.