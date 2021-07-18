It’s almost the most dangerous time of year

I sometimes suffer from depression, but what keeps me from sinking deeper is the knowledge that my outlook can change in a New York minute. The phone can ring, an email will come, someone will apologize to you or acknowledge your value. This is true for all of us.

With the pandemic, things have gotten worse for most people who are depressed. Loneliness is also at an epidemic level, and that kind of heartache can lead you to thinking that the world would be just fine without you, which is a lie. You add to the fabric of society, and are important simply because you care. You also matter to others, even if you don’t think you do. Maybe it’s just the computer tech you talk to once a month or a delivery person, but you do matter to them.

Someone I hardly knew from my office building died of COVID-19. We used to say hello when we passed each other, and maybe we would talk about boats for a few minutes. Not a deep relationship, but he mattered to me, and his loss is something I feel. There are people who have feelings like that for you as well; you just don’t know it or can’t feel it right now.