It’s OK to give yourself a break

Last week was one of the busiest weeks I have had in years. There is so much emotional pain right now; people are telling me no therapists will take on new clients and are begging to be seen. Potential clients have actually burst into tears just because I was willing to listen to them on the phone.

We are all going through stuff, and if you don’t think that’s the case, you are in denial or defensive for the wrong reasons. I got mad at my music for all the wrong reasons, but then something healing happened.

I took out the guitars over the weekend, and I don’t know why. I put them in stands around me and just sat with them. At first, it was a bit of a staredown. I took photographs and so did my wife, more as a means of reintroduction than for posterity. I rearranged my guitars several times, and then I started playing one, then another, and then I began to sing. I went through several pieces I didn’t think I would remember, and the real kicker is I was markedly better than when I had stopped.

And that, my friends, is the great tool (or trick) to allow your creativity to return to you. Just put whatever you’re doing aside for a month, and see what happens. I believe you will come back on your own, and when you do, it will be better than it was before you stopped or got blocked.