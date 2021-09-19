Most of us are touch starved — hugs help

The pandemic brought the term “touch starved” to the forefront of our lives.

t was very sad to see news clips of families standing outside hospital windows just to get a glimpse of their loved ones. Many people have died holding the hand of a medical caregiver instead of the person they have spent their entire adult life next to. It was and still is heartbreaking.

To live a life in which you are touch starved can be very painful. I say “can be” because a few people don’t like touch, but that is a different issue. For most of us, the touch of a loving hand is one of the most powerful things this life has to offer.

Research says we touch very little in America, only twice a day, and that includes sex! In the Philippines the average is 181 times a day. Neither my wife nor I are from that part of the world, but we try our best to always touch when we are within arm’s reach. Every time we pass each other in the house, we reach out and touch hands or walk a little closer to each other and hug and/or kiss, just for a few seconds.

I believe this helps to keep our relationship and our bodies healthy. People who are touch starved have a harder time with life, physically as well as mentally, because they are missing one of their most important needs. The emotional pain becomes physical as well over time.