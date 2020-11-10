My wife wants to be a vlogger

My wife has watched me write, blog, do media, and make speeches for a few years now.

I’ve encouraged her to do her own video blog (vlog), too, because she is always watching them, but she hasn’t been interested in the spotlight (or the inevitable anonymous bullying).

I don’t receive much of that, but she sees what people say about the people she follows, and it’s pretty awful.

That being said, enough time has passed, and she is ready to go for it! Angelika is a great cook, so she is going to do a cooking show where she doesn’t have to be on camera. I think that will change over time, but I am just thrilled that she has found a passion to pursue in a way that works for her.

I’m smart enough to step back and let her go at her own pace. I could write for her, but I know that my being there for emotional support is more important, and I’m there for her however she needs me. Also, I’m no cook, despite having a great kitchen — and now that my wife will have a studio worthy of her talents and personality, she will only make it look better.