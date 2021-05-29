Navigate your way through the rest of this pandemic

As we continue to navigate the current emotional landscape of living through a global pandemic, most people are feeling that their valleys are way outnumbering their peaks.

It is still hard to relax, feel balanced and find some happiness, with all this pain and fear going on around us. Learning how to enjoy the passing of time will help. It truly is one of the secrets of a good life.

Some people who’ve been only indirectly affected and mostly inconvenienced by the pandemic think all this time, money and energy spent on combating COVID-19 is a big waste. Although that may be their experience, there is another part to this reality. Over half a million people have died, and millions more sickened. You are a very lucky person if the death and devastation has eluded you and those you love. It is a dark time, but there are ways to find some emotional bright spots.

There are new opportunities, but you have to work at it. You can make this time better for yourself and find greater meaning and fulfillment if you can reframe your thinking. This happens when you decide within yourself to make some changes and try some new things. Personally, I applied for a job at the White House. I did it just because I could, and who knows? Crazier things have happened to me, and doing it felt good.