Nine great ways to wisely use your extra time

Right now, due to the pandemic, many people have a little too much time on their hands.

Our days seem to run together without our usual routines, and I’m no exception. After I’ve walked and written and gotten my work (both inner and outer) done for the day, if there’s still a few hours of light left, my mind tends to wander and sometimes in directions I’d rather it not go.

Rather than think about what I just saw on the news, I try to direct myself into other more positive places. Here are some things that may strike a chord with you.

Music has power. Many of us spend good parts of the workday either talking or listening. Silence is golden, but music can really make a difference in my mood when the workday is done. From Mozart to Ed Sheeran, music has a way of soothing the rough edges that these COVID-days seem to create.

Try listening to music, or pick up that old guitar and start to play. Listening or playing improves your cognitive abilities.

Gaze at nature. If you’re going to let your mind wander and you want it to be a positive experience, it helps to look at something beautiful. Nature is wonderful, and so is art.

Note: TV doesn’t count, because you have to be able to let your mind go where it wants instead of being directed by someone else. Just look out a window if you can’t be out in nature.

Read a book. That’s right, an actual real book with pages and words. Most people don’t read even one book a year, which is sad. Reading is such a gift. Unfortunately, some of us have to do so much reading online that we seldom take the time to sit down and enjoy a good book. But it’s worth doing.