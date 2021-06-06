Ready to go back to the office? Maybe not

But I need to let it go now. Keeping the office is just not practical anymore, and frankly, I don’t want to go back to an office of any kind.

Millions of people have gotten used to working from home, and they don’t want to stop doing it, either. Over this last year, we have made working from home work for us — and now we don’t want it to change. I know I am more efficient and comfortable within my own walls.

If I’m going to spend another 20-plus years at my chosen fields, then I want it to be easier than it used to be. Millions of workers are very happy with this new normal. Indeed, Google, Twitter and Facebook have all told their team members they can work from home as long as they want to.

Of course, this new norm is more efficient for some types of work and people than it is for others. I doubt Tesla can go this route, nor can Martin Guitar. But for those of us who mainly work via computer, our next couple of decades could be significantly different from our last few. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next. A different way of doing things can also be a better way.