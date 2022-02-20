Scars of childhood emotional abuse, neglect

The physical scars have healed and are barely visible except for one finger (which makes it hard to play F# minor on the guitar, so it is a constant reminder). But what hasn’t healed is the empty hole that has been left by having a mother who enjoyed being mean. And it has given me a very low tolerance — zero, actually — for those who are abusive and neglectful to their children.

If I see child abuse in a family, it gets reported and the perpetrator hopefully goes to jail. Like I said, zero tolerance. There is no good excuse to hit or hurt a child, none, and being on the receiving end of that kind of violence keeps you from trusting the world and really enjoying life as you try to grow up and fit into this world.

When I read about AJ Freund and Damari Perry, whose parents lost custody but got the kids back and then tortured and murdered them, I see a broken system. Seriously, beating up a child, putting him in a freezing shower to watch him die. It’s a sickness with no cure. These people will go to prison maybe forever. But nothing will bring these children back or give them the life they deserved.