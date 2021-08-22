Seven reasons to have friends

These qualities are the ones we all wish for in a true friendship. If you have found someone who brings them to your relationship, I wish you a lifetime of mutual support and great times, because you both deserve it.

Being a good friend is sometimes challenging, but so worth it, because everyone’s needs get met some way and somehow.

Fidelity. Friends are loyal to each other and have each other’s back. They don’t say unkind things about you, and they defend you if anyone else does. Fidelity is another word for commitment, and when you know you have that with another person, it’s empowering.

Respect. Respect is hard to find in people these days, but a true friend has no need to be anything else but respectful. A friend gives you honest feedback in a concise and kind manner and never tries to make you feel bad. The respect and insight you get from a real friend can help you remember who you really are, if you just listen.

Interdependence. Your friend has a life of their own and isn’t dependent on you or your friendship. Your bond makes your life bigger, not smaller. There is no need for codependency, because you both respect each other. Bringing your own individual ideas and experiences only broadens your friendship and your outlook on life.