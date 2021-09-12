Seven things I am going to do after the pandemic is really over

They say you don’t want to die with regrets. And after living through the last year and a half, you are likely to have a few — mostly related to what you didn’t do before the pandemic, when you could have done almost anything. Now the urge to live life fully has become ever stronger.

Pre-pandemic, we attended events several times a week in spring and early summer, and we typically passed on a lot because we were tired or we knew that band would be back in town or we’d just had too much. Well, soon it will be like the Roaring Twenties again, and this couple has plans. Here’s what we’re looking forward to:

1. Being around people. I’m used to a balance of working with people one-on-one and working with a group or even a crowd, and I miss that. It’s great we have virtual alternatives, but they aren’t the same. Although I suspect some virtual options are here to stay, I’m looking forward to more in-person contact.

2. Hugging more. I get a few vaccinated hugs from like-minded people, and they feel great, but hugging is still relatively rare these days. I used to be one of those people who asked if someone wanted or needed a hug, and I am so looking forward to being that kind of guy again.