CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and the Central District Health Department are hosting a free cancer prevention event for the community from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20 in the hospital’s Conference Room 6.

“Protecting Yourself and Your Family from Radon” explores the basics of this common cancer-causing gas found in most homes and how to fix the problem.

This program will teach participants to:

● Understand what radon is, where it comes from, and its risks for causing lung cancer;

● Explain why everyone should test for radon and describe how to do it;

● Understand how radon comes into a home, and how to fix homes to reduce radon exposure; and

● Describe actions that will result in systemic changes that move beyond a “one house at a time” approach.

Exposure to radon causes no immediate symptoms, but the long-term threat of lung cancer is important to everyone. Thousands of lung cancer deaths could be avoided each year if home and building owners acted to test and fix.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., responsible for an estimated 21,000 deaths each year. Every home should be tested for the colorless, tasteless and odorless gas that has been found in high amounts in homes in every state.

Free radon detection kits for the home will be available at the event. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, contact the Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis at 308-398-8912.

More about radon from the American Lung Association: https://www.lung.org/clean-air/at-home/indoor-air-pollutants/radon.