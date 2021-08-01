The biggest mistake I ever made

It sounds pretty nice, and it was. But while the kids and I got along great, there were serious issues with their mom, and it got very uncomfortable and eventually unbearable, so we went our separate ways. The demise was so ugly that the missing didn’t set in for a few years.

And there were yet more dark times ahead. My BFF died, and with her went the feeling of family we had always shared. Then my therapy dog died, and I was very alone, very successful, and very unhappy. But I did survive it.

I had my work and a very few great friends, and I spent just about every evening with them. There was laughter and joy, and we fell into a good mutual support system. It worked so well that one of my friends moved into my house with her grown kid. We all got along well, and it did soften the blow. But it wasn’t the same as family.

Another few years passed, and I met my wife, who has brought joy and brightness into my life like no one ever has. She loves me to pieces and is always there for me. She has a loving mother (who is coming for her second extended visit), a sister, a nephew, a brother, and a daughter, all of whom she talks to with regularity.