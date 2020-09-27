The importance of maintaining simple routines and connections

If you’re used to working with a bunch of people and are now on your own, the sense of isolation can be especially hard. This is also true if you are alone with no family close by. This is another reason to be ready, willing and able to fill your days with things that fill you up as much as possible. It’s important to develop a system that feeds your mind and emotions and makes good use of your time.

You are not going to have a suite in bliss city, but your life won’t fall apart either, not if you don’t let it. I know it can be hard to find the joy in the little things, but for those who have survived worse, a regular Saturday movie night at home can be seen as a luxury.

Personally, I have gotten an audio interphase and am going to do presentations on social media and maybe even some music. As long as you’re putting out positive energy, it’s not a waste of time, because you are helping others as well as yourself. We are all going to have to get creative as this plague keeps us socially distant.

Maintaining your routines, keeping up a good diet, getting some exercise daily, and having some meaningful activities as well as everyday tasks that keep you grounded will make this period much easier.