Therapists need help, too (especially in the Zoom era)

You’d think after doing Zoom and FaceTime sessions all week, I’d run from a group therapy session for therapists. In truth, it took me a little while to get on my first call. But it was great.

It’s taking your own medicine — and it tastes good. This is therapy for the therapist, and we all need it. Did you know that after getting your master’s degree, there is no requirement for therapists to do therapy? Still, I have seen a lot of therapists in my practice over the years, and they work hard on themselves to be better at what they do and who they are.

With the pandemic, most businesses have adapted for social distancing, and medicine and psychotherapy are no exception. Most counseling is now done online. Doing therapy this way works fine, but it is more difficult than face-to-face counseling. A therapist has to work much harder to feel the other person’s energy (and get them to feel yours), and so it requires more focus in many cases.

That works for me. I enjoy it for the most part, and the results have been excellent working one-on-one with my individual clients and working with couples. Group therapy would be much harder, I thought, but when we got a small group of therapists together for regular biweekly sessions, the group almost ran itself and has been very therapeutic.