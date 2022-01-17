There just aren’t enough nice people in the world

My mother-in-law is going home to Europe after an extended stay, and I am going to really miss her. Since we’ve been living in COVID-world, life has been much less social, and having this very nice person around — even when we don’t speak the same language — just made life more pleasant.

She and my wife were always laughing, and I mean always. They would both applaud whenever I played guitar, they cooked up a storm together (I feasted on their cooking), and the two of them saw more of Southern California than I have in my entire life here. They had a great time, and I am so glad, because this has been a busy year for me, and my wife had someone to play with.

Momma was never ever in a bad mood. Every morning I would be at my computer when she would come in to make coffee; doing this was about a 30-minute process, so we had some solid time to hang out. Then my wife would come down, and the two of them would go outside for their breakfast while I got to work.

I never had a loving mother, and to see that kind of love in action reminds me of what I missed. The old wound still hurts, but I see Momma’s arrival in my life as an opportunity to heal. I now have a loving mother in my life too. I love her and she does truly love me.