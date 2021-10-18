Tips to help you reach your dreams (even if you’re starting small)

I would also have a second job, so I could upgrade this beater as soon as possible. Of course, an alternative is to move to a city where public transit is easy.

3. If I wanted a house (or a better one), I’d get a side job in a real estate company, and I’d get a license. When I was first in the market to buy, my brother had a real estate license, which was close enough for me, so we looked together, and I finally found a place. I bought my first house with a partner/roommate.

When he got married, I bought him out and found another roommate to help cover the mortgage. When I had saved enough to get a better house in a better neighborhood, the roommate came with me. His rent paid half of my new mortgage, and I kept the first house, renting it to some friends from grad school.

4. If I wanted to make more money, I would start a side business (or two). When I was young, I used to flip cars. Houses would have been better, but you work with what you’ve got. Playing guitar also helped get me through grad school, and I even sold instruments along the way.

Your side gigs grow and morph, and eventually you will be able to own and sell a house or find a holy grail guitar. Having side gigs also keeps your mind active and inspires you creativity.