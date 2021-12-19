What’s on Dr. Barton’s holiday gift list?

3. Robot mop and vacuum. Most all of us are a little more germ-conscious than in the past, and being able to keep the house looking like it has a daily maid service has really helped. A robot mop and vacuum work great, they’re easy to program on your phone, and they do a great job. Research it, and you won’t be sorry. We even named ours (Snowpiercer the mop and Rosie the Roomba). Both came from Costco.

If you’re thinking of buying this as a gift to your partner (and yourself), consider that it will pay for itself over time (especially if you’ve been hiring a housekeeping service).

4. The electric bicycle. This invention has changed my exercise routine mostly because it’s just plain fun! I can ride 30 miles, see a lot of nature, and I’m exercising the whole time, but it doesn’t feel like it.

I keep it on pedal assist, so I have to do my part, but honestly it doesn’t feel like I’m working out. Once I hop on, I’m like a kid riding my bike through the neighborhood, and I am getting plenty of exercise without even thinking about it.

BTW: You can spend thousands on one of these. Mine was $599 on Amazon, and it came with a basket for my dog. This might make a great gift for your sweetheart.