Whatever happened to being civil?

Our overall civility as a culture has dropped way down, and it’s a disaster.

Many people are leaving their jobs right now because they don’t feel treated very well, either financially or as human beings. Have you ever been in that position? If so, you know the kind of frustration that builds and when you feel like escape is your only option.

I knew of a great employee who yearned for recognition from the guy in charge of the company, and the boss wouldn’t give it to him. So the employee who failed to get the recognition he deserved took his clients and started his own firm. The company he left went from $150 million to zero in that same time frame. This is only one example of why civility and kindness need to come first in business as well as in our relationships with friends and strangers.

When people don’t treat each other well, negativity builds rather quickly and festers into something worse. Road rage is a good example of how bad things can get. Yes, a lack of civility can kill.