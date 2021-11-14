When you make a big mistake ...

We are all human, and none of us is flawless. Even Albert Einstein and Steven Hawking made mistakes, so you’re in good company. I also think we all have done things to mitigate or even get away with our mistakes, which isn’t the best answer.

Here are some tips to help you deal with the fallout and make the appropriate corrections when you’ve messed up.

-- If you make a BIG mistake, own it. Having just messed up, I was a whirling dervish of anxiety and defeat. I was so angry at myself I spent a while contemplating retirement or moving to Australia. And then I got to work on correcting my error.

The simple truth is I screwed up. I had to admit it and redo my work, and that’s exactly what I did. No big deal. So remember, the next time you make a BIG mistake, it may not be as bad as you think.

-- Don’t think you can get away with it. Even if no one else knows, you will still think about it. These are the things that run around in our brains, maybe lurking for decades, only to eventually resurface. That creates additional anxiety and sleepless nights.