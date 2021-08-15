Work/life balance in the post-pandemic normal

Some people can get used to not working. If you were out of work and fortunate enough to get some financial assistance during the pandemic, I strongly urge you to not let that become a lifestyle. Being productive brings a lot more gifts with it than just a paycheck. You can’t buy self-esteem.

We have all made adjustments and in some cases are actually enjoying the changes. For me, it turns out, working from home is more efficient and more productive. I feel like I can put more energy into both my clients and my writing and still have extra time to tend to the roses and to my lovely wife.

I also like hanging out with my animals and not having air-conditioning wars with my building mates or breathing in their cigarette smoke. No, I can no longer walk out of my office, down a flight of stairs, and into my favorite restaurant, but the advantages of a home office outweigh the disadvantages by far, and my wife is a great cook, so no loss there.

I’m seeing more clients and enjoying the interactions, and even though I may be a bit more tired at the end of the day than I would like (or remember being), I am more fulfilled than when I was doing less. Work does satisfy our much needed sense of belonging. Without it, life just doesn’t seem as relevant.