Holy Innocents Mass of Healing at Cathedral on Monday

The Feast of the Holy Innocents Mass will be celebrated Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

The 5:15 p.m. Mass will be bilingual.

The Holy Innocents are martyrs who were the young male children from Bethlehem and its vicinity, at the time of the birth of Jesus, who were put to death by King Herod. Herod ordered their deaths after the Magi, who came from the East to pay homage to the child Jesus, left without giving Herod news about “the newborn king of the Jews.” This slaughter is recounted in the second chapter of Matthew’s Gospel. The feast has been celebrated in the West since the fifth century. The Holy Innocents are the patrons of children, babies and foundlings.

Many families struggle with infertility, miscarriage, still birth, infant death or even abortion. At this Mass of healing and hope, the congregation will pray for families who are unable to conceive, to celebrate the brief lives of these children, and to seek God’s mercy and hope in the families’ suffering. All are welcome to attend, especially those families who have suffered the loss of a baby.

If you would like your baby remembered during the Mass, call the Cathedral office at 308-384-2523.