072622 gi-news-cave-tour

Junior Achievement's annual tour of caves -- also known as homes -- will take place on Saturday.

The tour raises money for Junior Achievement of Grand Island. Participants will gather at Prairie Pride in downtown Grand Island, after which they will be taken to four local homes.

"You will experience luxury by spending a Saturday afternoon touring several exceptional Grand Island homes and backyards," says the JA website.

The cost of the cave tour is $50 per person.  For that amount, participants receive transportation, food at each location, two beverage tickets, a JA Cave Tour T-shirt and a chance at door prizes.

Participants will travel in three air-conditioned buses to the homes. The food is provided by local restaurants.

To register for the tour, go to grandisland.ja.org/events/ja-cave-tour.

Organizers will begin loading the buses at 12:45 p.m., in anticipation of a 1 p.m. departure. Food will also be served at Prairie Pride following the tour. A silent auction will benefit Junior Achievement.

All proceeds will support Junior Achievement programs in Grand Island Public Schools. Led by a local board of directors comprised of business and community leaders, Junior Achievement in Grand Island annually serves more than 3,300 K-12 students.

"These programs prepare Grand Island's young people to be successful adults by providing them with hands-on learning, taught by role models in the community," says the website. "By attending the JA Cave Tour, you are making a difference in our community."

