Elizabeth Exstrom: Check out the ‘winning plants’ new for 2023

Seed and plant catalogs have started piling up on excited gardener’s tables everywhere.

Thumbing through the catalog, how do you know which of the latest and greatest plants are really good and which ones are duds? Don’t worry, there is a group who has already done the hard work for us.

One organization will help make the difficult task of selecting plants so much easier. All-America Selections is a non-profit organization that tests new plant varieties and cultivars across the nation and lets home gardeners know which ones are truly improved and worth a try. They test new, unsold cultivars then pick out the outstanding plants.

The first AAS winners were selected in 1932 and were announced a year later, after the results were tabulated from the first trial. Today the winning plants must still follow a strict set of criteria, but they are available for sale the year they are announced as the AAS winners. In their initial year of release, these plants may be difficult to track down, but they will soon be widely available.

What exactly does an AAS judge look for? Judges are looking for improved qualities like earliness to harvest, disease and pest tolerance, novel colors and flower forms, yield, and overall performance, just to name a few. For a plant to even be considered by judges, the entry needs to have at least two significant improved qualities in the last 10 years. Some of the more recognizable AAS winners of the past include “Derby” Snap beans, “Big Beef” and “Celebrity” tomatoes, “Bright Lights’” Swiss chard, “Summer Pastels” yarrow and “Purple Majesty” millet.

There are three categories for AAS winners: ornamental, perennial and vegetable. This year, AAS announced one regional and six new national selections for gardeners. If you are looking for something new to try, check out one of these new winners.

The ornamental category has two subcategories. The winner for the non-seed category is AAS’s first colocasia, Royal Hawaiian Waikiki. These plants produce large elephant-ear’like foliage that has pink veins and creamy white centers. This plant is an annual in our zone and it will give you a tropical feel in any full to partial sun location including containers.

In the ornamental seed subcategory, there are two winners. The snapdragon, DoubleShot Orange Bicolor F1, and the coleus Premium Sun Coral Candy’ are two interesting annuals to look at. The snapdragon is a unique orange color with double flowers that bloom on 18-20-inch tall stems and it can be added as a vertical element in containers. The coleus is another fun, multicolored addition. The colorful foliage can handle either sun or shade and is great for containers as it only gets 10-16 inches tall.

Blue by You salvia was the only national perennial winner for 2023. The characteristic to note with this cultivar is that it will bloom two weeks sooner than the comparable cultivar May Night salvia. This salvia has a mounded form that will reach 20-22 inches tall. It is highly resistant to powdery mildew and does best in full sun locations.

AAS announced two national vegetable winners and one regional vegetable selection in 2023. San Joaquin F1 jalapeño pepper is a dream for those who love to make salsa. This plant is determinant and sets all of its fruits around the same time, meaning all 50ish peppers will all be ready for canning, pickling and using at once.

The Sweet Jade F1 kabocha squash is the second national winner. This squash is perfect for storage due to its holding capability. The one- to two-pound fruits are great for single servings of squash and the flesh can be used in a number of ways.

The Zenzei F1 tomato is an early-maturing Roma tomato that is perfect for canning or freezing. The plant is uniquely bushy yet indeterminant (keeps growing throughout the season) plant. The characteristic that makes this cultivar exciting is the fact that it has improved disease resistance to several diseases.

If you would like to see many of these AAS winners up close and in person, a trip to Lincoln will do just that. The Backyard Farmer Garden located on the University of Nebraska’s East Campus is a display garden for many current and past AAS winners.

All-America Selections have done all of the dirty work for you. They have tried and tested many cultivars to help the home gardener select the newest plant material for the garden.