 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HORTICULTURE & PEST MANAGEMENT

Elizabeth Exstrom: Controlling yellow nutsedge one of the ‘less fun’ aspects of summer

  • 0
Yellow-Nutsedge-JF-600x400

If you need to get yellow nutsedge under control, now is the best time to do it. Once summer officially starts, the task becomes more difficult.

 Nebraska Extension/John Fech

Ahhh … summer. Well almost.

While summer doesn’t officially start until Tuesday, but you can bet we have already felt those summer temperatures. The start of summer is more than just about barbecues and popsicles, its also an important date to keep in mind if you are controlling yellow nutsedge.

Yellow nutsedge is a grass-like weed that is common in turf. It gets its name from the yellowish-green color of its foliage. Yellow nutsedge is a perennial weed that has a triangular stem and its flowers are little spikelet.

The leaf blades always seem to grow faster than the surrounding grass, sticking up above the turf only a day or two after mowing. The root system is shallow and fibrous, often producing small nut-like tubers that serve as food storage organs. These small tubers will sprout and form new plants. The plants also spread by rhizomes, or root-like underground stems, which enables it to move rapidly throughout a lawn or landscape.

Elizabeth Exstrom

Elizabeth Exstrom

Controlling yellow nutsedge can be difficult. Regardless of the method, it is most effective if you try to control this weed before Tuesday. After June 21 — or the longest day of the year — nutsedge tubers are now mature and will sprout and result in new plants and adding to your nutsedge problem.

People are also reading…

So you’d better get started! There are several control measures to consider. Pulling the weed is effective, but you have to remain vigilant remove plants regularly. In areas of heavy yellow nutsedge infestation, chemical control may be needed. Common grass and broadleaf herbicides will not control yellow nutsedge. Specialized herbicides for controlling sedges must be used. There are a couple herbicide currently available for yellow nutsedge control including products that contain halosulfuron, like Sedgehammer, and sulfentrazone, like Sedge Ender. Two or more application of herbicide will normally be needed to provide control.

Nutsedge located in a flowerbed might need a different approach. Not all products can be safely used around flowers, so read the label on the sedge specific products. Another option in a flower bed or among other ornamentals is to spot treat with a glyphosate-containing product like Roundup. Carefully spray or use a paint brush to dab glyphosate on the nutsedge without getting it on your ornamentals will provide control.

When using any herbicide, carefully read and follow the label directions. When applying herbicides, avoid mowing about three days before treatment to be sure there is plenty of leaf surface area to adsorb the herbicide. Also, to ensure adequate herbicide absorption, do not water the lawn for at least 24 hours after you apply the herbicide.

Applications should be initiated as soon as you spot young, actively growing nutsedge plants. This is when it is most sensitive to herbicidal control and before nutlets have formed on the roots of new plants. Once this weed matures or nutlets have formed, control is more difficult regardless of the treatment schedule.

With a little work now you can control the yellow nutsedge and still have enough time to enjoy that popsicle.

Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Follow her blog at her blog at http://huskerhort.com or check out HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Water in your yard creates peace

Ask the Builder: Water in your yard creates peace

Before I got married, I was invited to lunch with my future wife and her parents at a restaurant on a floating barge tied up on the north shore of the Ohio River. At the time, in the early 1970s, I had no idea restaurants like this existed in Cincinnati. In fact, my future father-in-law had built this restaurant with a business partner and had subsequently sold it.

Here's what gardeners can do in face of storms

Here's what gardeners can do in face of storms

As we celebrate blooming roses, ripening tomatoes and the pollinator frenzy in our backyards, we gardeners also should be aware of the downsides of summer: thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes.

Before the storm

Before the storm

When storms are predicted, close patio umbrellas and store garden furniture indoors, if possible. Examine trees for cracked or broken branches and remove them before they're torn by strong winds and sent flying. If those trees are large, hire a certified arborist to inspect them; the cost is nothing compared to the damage they could cause if they were to break or topple.

After the storm

After the storm

Once the storm has passed, clear away fallen fruit and vegetables, which could attract rodents if left to rot on the ground, and remove protection from around plants.

Each state has its own rules governing estate taxes

Each state has its own rules governing estate taxes

Q: Your answer to the reader about inheritance taxes in Pennsylvania addressed the questions about federal taxes and a gift tax, but isn’t there misinformation in the question concerning avoiding probate on a cash estate of $250,000?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts