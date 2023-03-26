Seed catalogs are appearing in mailboxes by the dozens. What to select? Red or yellow? Determinate or indeterminate? Hybrid, variety, cultivar or heirloom?

What do these terms mean? Knowing the difference between hybrid, variety, cultivar and heirlooms will help to decide what selection works best for you.

There are many choices when it comes to what you put into your garden. The vegetables you select for the garden are there because you or someone in the family likes them, but they should have specific characteristics that make it valuable to have them there in the first place.

You should look beyond the bottom dollar price and make your decisions based upon several characteristics.

Variety, cultivar, hybrid, heirloom … what do all these terms mean? The terms variety and cultivar are often mistakenly used interchangeably.

Variety is a naturally occurring variation of individual plants within a species. The distinguishing characteristics are reproducible in offspring. One common example is the thornless honeylocust, Gleditsia triacanthos var. inermus. It is a naturally occurring thornless honeylocust.

Cultivar comes from the term “cultivated variety.” These plants are selected through specific hybridization, plant selection or mutation, to achieve specific characteristics or traits. An example of a cultivar is Penstemon digitalis “Husker Red” or Husker Red penstemon. “Husker Red” was a particular selection of penstemon that was picked for its red foliage and white blooms.

Hybrids are crosses between two species or distinct parent lines and can be developed from a series of crosses between parents. Seeds saved from hybrids usually don’t “come true from seed,” meaning seeds saved and planted from hybrids won’t yield the exact same fruit as the year before.

One of my favorite tomatoes, “Sungold,” is an example of a hybrid. These plants were specifically bred for their size, color, crack and disease resistance.

Lastly there are the heirlooms. These plants are varieties that are the result of natural selection that has been in cultivation for 50 years or more.

Seeds saved from heirloom varieties will ‘come true from seed’ and you will have the same plant as the previous year. One of the more popular heirloom tomatoes is the Brandywine. Often these plants may have the best flavor, but they often lack the disease resistance that hybrids offer.

Why do hybrids often cost more than varieties? The major reason for the price difference between hybrids and standard varieties all comes down to time. The higher price is related to the amount of time it takes to produce new hybrids. The carefully selected parent plants must be cross-pollinated by hand to produce offspring with the desirable characteristics. Then the seeds from those crosses have to be grown out and the plants have to then be evaluated to ensure that the resulting plants have the right combination of characteristics.

The breeder then has to produce enough seeds to sell to meet the demand. Open-pollinated varieties are planted in a field and then Mother Nature does the work moving the pollen around. The fruits are then harvested, and the seeds are collected.

Your expectations of the plants can help you decide which type of plant to select. Gardeners who want to harvest seeds from this years’ garden to plant next year, might want to stick with open pollinated varieties or heirlooms. Hybrids offer improved disease resistance and are more adapted to environmental stresses.

If you buy fresh seed every year and you want the most productive, least problem prone garden, hybrids are probably the way to go.

With a little research up front, you can select the best plant for your garden and your gardening goals.