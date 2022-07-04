 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Grand Island Independent is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
HORTICULTURE & PEST MANAGEMENT J

Elizabeth Exstrom: Japanese beetles are tiny terrors

  • 0
japanese beetle JAK582

Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) aren’t just cute little bugs, they have a dark side. As an adult, it feeds on more than 300 different kinds of plants including roses, linden trees, soybeans, grapes and more.

 UNL Extension/Jim Kalisch

They’re baaaaccck!! That’s right, the Japanese beetles are back.

What exactly is a Japanese beetle and why should we be concerned? Knowing a little bit about these tiny terrors will help keep your landscape from becoming their next meal.

This beetle is related to other common pests we see. The Japanese beetle is related to the May/June beetle and masked chafer. All have the immature form of a grub that can cause damage to turf and to the roots of landscape plants. The adult form of this insect is a little prettier than its cousins. While the May/June beetle and masked chafer are both brown, the Japanese beetle is a colorful combination of iridescent green head and thorax and coppery colored wings.

Elizabeth Exstrom

Elizabeth Exstrom

Japanese beetles, as their name implies, are not from Nebraska. They are native to Japan and were stowaways in a shipment that made its way to North America. With no natural enemies, diseases, or competition, the Japanese beetle was able to establish itself in the states.

The Japanese beetle is more than just a pretty face, he has a dark side. Unlike his cousins, who only the grub form causes damage, the Japanese beetle adults can also cause damage. As an adult, it feeds on over 300 different kinds of plants including roses, linden trees, soybeans, grapes, and more.

People are also reading…

The adult has sharp chewing mouthparts and it uses them to eat leaves, flowers, and fruit. Leaf tissues will be skeletonized, only the vascular portions of the leaf are left behind in a doily-like pattern. Flowers will appear finely shredded as if blasted with sand and fruits will be chewed into and hollowed out. As immature grubs these insects are turf pests, causing damage in lawns as well as sports fields and golf courses. They feed on turf roots and make turf brown and roll up like a carpet.

The adult Japanese beetles are fairly predictable. They emerge and begin to feed on plants in June and July. During daylight hours, adults often feed in clusters on host plants. The adult activity is most intense for about a four-to-six week period. During this time the adult females are laying eggs in the soil that will turn into turf damaging grubs. The grubs are actively feeding during the summer months and usually reach full size by August or September. They overwinter as grubs and will feed again in the spring before they emerge as adults to start the cycle over again.

Control for these little buggers can be tricky. If you only have a few, you can pluck the beetles from plants and put them in soapy water to kill them, or place a fine mesh net over plants like roses. Two organic sprays, Neem and Pyola, can protect plants but usually not beyond three to seven days.

Chemically, adults can be controlled with pyrethroid products like Tempo and Bayer Advanced Lawn & Garden Multi-Insect Killer (cyfluthrin) or Ortho Bug B Gone (bifenthrin). Sevin (carbaryl) is another option. These all provide about two weeks of protection for foliage and flowers after a thorough treatment.

Since some of these insecticides can also affect pollinators try to spray only in the evening and after beetles are gone from flowers. Be sure to follow label instructions explicitly to avoid harming pollinators.

Pass on the Japanese beetle traps that are found at the big box stores. They do an excellent job trapping the beetles you may have, but they also attract beetles from all over the neighborhood.

When the grubs become a problem, insecticides, applied at the right time of year, can be very helpful in controlling them. GrubEx (chlorantraniliprole) applied in mid-June to mid-July can eliminate populations of young white grubs.

With a little scouting now, you can be ready for the Japanese beetle invasion. Keep your eyes peeled and your roses covered and everything will pass with time.

Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Follow her blog at her blog at http://huskerhort.com or check out HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let’s catch up with our readers

Let’s catch up with our readers

COMMENT: Your column from a couple of weeks ago was like the Marx Brothers’ bit from “A Day At The Races” when Groucho bought a racing form. He was informed that he also needed a breeder’s guide, a tip sheet, then a code book and a master code book to understand the Racing Form.

Ask the Builder: Lost building secrets that prevent wood rot

Ask the Builder: Lost building secrets that prevent wood rot

Hours before I began to write this column, I was backing my car into a parking spot at church. Just ahead of me was an older garage on the church campus that was being remodeled. New vinyl siding is being installed, and my guess is all of the trim is going to be wrapped in pre-painted aluminum coil stock.

Homeowner recommends whole house water shut-off valves

Homeowner recommends whole house water shut-off valves

Q: I just finished your article on water sensors and was disappointed you did not mention whole house water shut-off valves. I recently experienced water damage that required 90% of my wood floors to be replaced at an insured cost of about $55,000.

Buyers failed the good faith test, sellers contemplate next steps

Buyers failed the good faith test, sellers contemplate next steps

Q: I had a contract with a buyer to sell my home. A week before the closing, the buyer canceled the deal. The buyer said they couldn’t get the interest rate for their loan as listed in the contract, even though they were approved by the lender and the rate was well below current market rates according to our agent.

5 tips for summer backyard entertaining on a budget

5 tips for summer backyard entertaining on a budget

While you may never be on the Martha Stewart or Ina Garten level of home entertaining, there’ s no reason you can’ t aspire to these mega-hostesses’ easy, breezy entertaining philosophies. And while you’ re at it, you can aspire to host for less— making Friday night dinners or Sunday brunch for the friends you call family affordable, digestible and eminently enjoyable...

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts