 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HORTICULTURE & PEST MANAGEMENT

Elizabeth Exstrom: With weather fluctuations, keep a close eye on your trees

  • 0
Trees_shrubs_lawn

When the hot, dry winds came through a couple of weeks ago, many trees were just sending out new growth. This new growth doesn’t have the same protective layer that older growth has. As a result, you might notice damage to the new growth on spruces and later emerging deciduous trees or shrubs. Inspect your plant material to see how it fared.

If it’s not one thing, it’s another.

The summer-like temperatures made their appearance for a short time, before we dipped back into winter.

In a matter of weeks, we went from normal temperatures to almost 90 degrees to freezing. Will we ever have “normal” temperatures again? Not only are those temperature swings tough on us, but it can also have an influence on the landscape as well.

There are certain plant parts that are more vulnerable for damage. New growth is the most succulent part of trees and shrubs. When the hot, dry winds came through a couple of weeks ago, many trees were just sending out new growth. This new growth doesn’t have the same protective layer that older growth has.

Elizabeth Exstrom

Elizabeth Exstrom

As a result, you might notice damage to the new growth on spruces and later emerging deciduous trees or shrubs. Inspect your plant material to see how it fared. On spruce, you might notice the newest growth turning brown. This is because the new growth hadn’t had an opportunity to put on a protective layer before they were dried out by the winds. Deciduous trees might also have been affected and could drop their youngest, most susceptible leaves. Maples are really prone to summer scorch, and you might notice the outer edges of the leaves turning brown.

People are also reading…

Other plant material was damaged by the freezing cold temperatures last week. Annual flowers, warm seasoned vegetable crops and new growth on perennials took the brunt of the cold damage. You might notice the ends of the stems drooping with frost damage or you might also notice the edges of the leaves appear water soaked.

‘With time, the new shoots could appear curled or you could notice drooping or shriveled leaves, shoots or flowers. The affected tissue will often turn brown or black. Other signs might take some time to appear. Leaves that emerge later after the cold temperatures might have numerous holes in them like they were shot with a shot gun.

Warm temperatures followed by cold can lead to several outcomes. Perennials and roses can have some damage and dieback to the new growth. If the roses were already pushing out new growth when the heat and freezing temperatures hit, you might notice damage on those susceptible parts. Trees and shrubs can have damage to blooms and to the emerged leaves. Most trees and shrubs can put on a second set of leaves if the first ones are damaged due to cold temperatures. Annual flowers and warm season vegetable crops might also have suffered some damage.

As with any environmental stress, there isn’t much that can be done after the fact. It will just be a waiting game to see if any damage has occurred. If damage has occurred, removal of the dead plant material is advised.

Keeping plants from becoming more stressed will help in recovery. Avoid fertilization of stressed or damage trees and shrubs. Instead, make sure that trees get about 1 inch of supplemental water a week to maintain health. With annual flowers and vegetables, wait to see if the growing point was affected. If not, the new growth that emerges will be “normal.” Freeze damage might also trigger development of fungal infections resulting in twig or branch death later in the season, so we aren’t out of the woods yet.

Nebraska weather fluctuations are a “normal” part to living in this great state. Take the weather as it comes and soon it will be summer.

Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Follow her blog at her blog at http://huskerhort.com or check out HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Get fancy with wood fencing

Ask the Builder: Get fancy with wood fencing

You’ ve heard the wise saying,“ Good fences make good neighbors.” It’ s been around in one form or the other for hundreds of years and Robert Frost immortalized it in one of his poems just over a century ago. The advice is solid and you can take it one step further, should you desire. Attractive and one-of-a-kind fences make great and appreciative neighbors.

Remove a tree stump

Remove a tree stump

If you have a tree stump you want to take out, you can remove it by hand, digging down to the root ball of the tree and cutting out the roots supporting it. This is a difficult physical job that’ s time consuming, but it’ s an option for anyone with a strong back and shovel. Another option is to rent a stump grinder, available where you’ ll find heavy duty equipment for...

How to prevent water infiltration, maintain a dry basement

How to prevent water infiltration, maintain a dry basement

Climate change is causing a big divide in the U.S.: The eastern half of the country is getting a lot wetter and the western half is getting a lot drier. If you’re a homeowner, and you live east of Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, you’ve probably spent some time thinking about how to prevent water infiltration.

Let’s explore today’s market for first-time homebuyers

Let’s explore today’s market for first-time homebuyers

Mortgage interest rates have doubled over the past 15 months, throwing a curveball to first-time buyers who were trying to cope with skyrocketing home prices, and were hoping for their shot at achieving the American Dream of homeownership.

Watch Now: Related Video

WhatsApp testing out ability to edit messages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts