Elizabeth Exstrom: With weather fluctuations, keep a close eye on your trees

If it’s not one thing, it’s another.

The summer-like temperatures made their appearance for a short time, before we dipped back into winter.

In a matter of weeks, we went from normal temperatures to almost 90 degrees to freezing. Will we ever have “normal” temperatures again? Not only are those temperature swings tough on us, but it can also have an influence on the landscape as well.

There are certain plant parts that are more vulnerable for damage. New growth is the most succulent part of trees and shrubs. When the hot, dry winds came through a couple of weeks ago, many trees were just sending out new growth. This new growth doesn’t have the same protective layer that older growth has.

As a result, you might notice damage to the new growth on spruces and later emerging deciduous trees or shrubs. Inspect your plant material to see how it fared. On spruce, you might notice the newest growth turning brown. This is because the new growth hadn’t had an opportunity to put on a protective layer before they were dried out by the winds. Deciduous trees might also have been affected and could drop their youngest, most susceptible leaves. Maples are really prone to summer scorch, and you might notice the outer edges of the leaves turning brown.

Other plant material was damaged by the freezing cold temperatures last week. Annual flowers, warm seasoned vegetable crops and new growth on perennials took the brunt of the cold damage. You might notice the ends of the stems drooping with frost damage or you might also notice the edges of the leaves appear water soaked.

‘With time, the new shoots could appear curled or you could notice drooping or shriveled leaves, shoots or flowers. The affected tissue will often turn brown or black. Other signs might take some time to appear. Leaves that emerge later after the cold temperatures might have numerous holes in them like they were shot with a shot gun.

Warm temperatures followed by cold can lead to several outcomes. Perennials and roses can have some damage and dieback to the new growth. If the roses were already pushing out new growth when the heat and freezing temperatures hit, you might notice damage on those susceptible parts. Trees and shrubs can have damage to blooms and to the emerged leaves. Most trees and shrubs can put on a second set of leaves if the first ones are damaged due to cold temperatures. Annual flowers and warm season vegetable crops might also have suffered some damage.

As with any environmental stress, there isn’t much that can be done after the fact. It will just be a waiting game to see if any damage has occurred. If damage has occurred, removal of the dead plant material is advised.

Keeping plants from becoming more stressed will help in recovery. Avoid fertilization of stressed or damage trees and shrubs. Instead, make sure that trees get about 1 inch of supplemental water a week to maintain health. With annual flowers and vegetables, wait to see if the growing point was affected. If not, the new growth that emerges will be “normal.” Freeze damage might also trigger development of fungal infections resulting in twig or branch death later in the season, so we aren’t out of the woods yet.

Nebraska weather fluctuations are a “normal” part to living in this great state. Take the weather as it comes and soon it will be summer.

Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Follow her blog at her blog at http://huskerhort.com or check out HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

