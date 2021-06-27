How to believe in yourself while trusting others

Believing in yourself completely is a little like unconditional love: It is all too rare.

I don’t mean to depress you, but that’s the reality for most of us earthlings. That’s why it’s so important to gather those moments of self-belief together to get the inspiration you need. If you don’t trust yourself enough, it’s hard to let others in.

You can’t do everything on your own. And in all aspects of life, it’s pretty tough to create anything larger than yourself if everything you work on has to be all yours. Collaborating with others allows you to add a new dimension to your life and your work. And collaboration means trusting others and yourself to come up with something good.

Here’s an example of how self-belief begins and then can go sideways.

You start with an idea and do what you can to bring it to life. You involve other people, and they bring in new ideas. Then what started off as an expression of your deeper self becomes a group project, and you may fear that your original vision is getting distorted.