In its 25th year, 'Knight' in sterling armor supports Grand Island Central Catholic

Friday night Grand Island Central Catholic is celebrating the 25th year of its popular fundraising auction and social event: “A Sterling Knight.”

The brainchild of former GICC football coach Bob Ley, the first ‘knight’ was in 1998 with about 325 attendees in the Fonner Park Upper Clubhouse, remembers Bonna Wanek.

She and her husband, Mike, were among the event’s first committee members, which also included Tom and Kristie Dolton, Jean and Mike Hamik, Bill Francis, Rick and Mary Harbaugh, and Marysue Wendt.

“He was determined to get a dinner auction,” Wanek said of the coach, who died in 2010.

Ley, who coached at Grand Island Central Catholic from 1958-1969, had been to fundraising events at other Catholic schools in Nebraska.

“He saw no reason why we couldn’t have a dinner option,” Wanek said.

The school needed a van, Wanek vaguely remembered.

“(’Knight’) was supposed to just be gravy for extras for the kids, but now of course there's more money (involved).”

Planning began. Ley took committee members to other auction-banquets, like Hasting St. Cecilia’s BLUE and Kearney Catholic’s GOLD dinner and auction.

Ley was determined, Wanek remembered.

“He bought a table at, I believe, Hastings (St. Cecilia) BLUE and took us all. You know … you have a little glass of wine and you think, ‘Well, we can do this.’”

Eighteen months of planning culminated in “A Knight” on Sunday, Nov. 21, 1998. The silent auction and social hour began at 6 p.m.

The semi-formal event had valet parking.

Wanek said the committee was expecting 40-50 people.

“If we got to 60, we would have been thrilled.”

With more than 300 attendees, the committee was “over the moon,” Wanek said.

Auction items were placed in nearly every nook and cranny of the clubhouse. Like the years that followed, there was a variety of items and experiences to be had – some taken from the pages of auction catalogs shared with other Catholic school fundraising groups.

“Some of the best stuff that goes really high is just free, like spending the night in a semi, a sleeper cab.”

A dentist and his wife had the winning bid, the couple and their excited children having a sleepover to remember – and contributing to the school – for about $400 or $500, Wanek remembers.

The “best stuff” is donated from those with a place in their heart for the school, whether a sleepover or this year's drawing for $40,000 toward the purchase of a new vehicle from Tom Dinsdale dealerships in Grand Island or Hastings.

In 1998, the committee provided bid cards with items for bidders to write their number.

“It was very old school,” Wanek said.

In 2013, one of the biggest changes in the event happened, when people were given the option to look at items and bid online and via smartphone.

“That’s just made it so much different. You don't have to be at the event. If you can't make it or you're out of town, you just jump on your phone,” said Jolene Wojcik, executive director of the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation.

Still, the “old-school” auctions didn’t disappoint.

“We were pretty sure we were going to be over $50,000. It’s just hard to tell,” Wanek remembered. “We knew it was a success that night, because of the amount of people that were there.”

A few days after the event and decades before Zoom meetings, committee members “met” via speakerphone. Treasurer Rick Harbaugh was on the line.

The news was good.

“We were screaming and clapping,” Wanek said of the final figure of $97,000.

“We had a meeting where we congratulated each other, but then it was time to recruit the next year's chairs — the next people to share your knowledge with and walk through (the process).”

Since then, there have been about 40 chairs, some “doubling-up,” Wojcik estimated

Friday night, many will be among the guests, said Jennifer Alberts, one of this year’s co-chairs.

“I would say probably about 90% of the chairs are coming. I think there's just a handful that can't make it.”

As the years went by, the Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation became more active in the fundraiser; so did the community.

“It’s 25 years of people stepping up, and volunteers and businesses and the community coming together,” Wojcik said. “We sold out this year faster than we ever have. So we have 510 people (attending).”

And many, many businesses, individuals and organizations donating auction items, buying event tickets and bidding on items.

There are about 500 silent auction items and an additional 40 items to be auctioned live at the event, which this year is at Riverside Golf Club.

The goal is to raise $60,000 for a much-needed refurbishing of the school’s cafeteria, one of the oldest parts of the building.

Other funds raised go towards helping students who need help with tuition and school operations, Wojcik said.

The recently-launched elementary school capital project is a separate campaign, Wojcik said.

A lighting capital expenditure at the school prompted the move from the gymnasium, Wojick said.

Additionally, Alberts said, “It was hard on (sports teams) to find practice time with one of the gyms being taken for two weeks.”

Wojcik said, “(It does) disrupt the scheduling, right when basketball and wrestling is starting, so that was another reason to try it at another location.”

It took at least five days to decorate at Riverside this year, plus other preparations along the way.

This year’s “Sterling Knight” (named for the traditional 25-year gift, Alberts said) has been long in the making, but wouldn’t have happened if a certain Grand Island Central Catholic coach had not caught inspiration no one would soon forget – and convened a committee that would set a standard for the next 24 years.

Wanek said Ley was “a man of few words.”

He offered little input in the process, having faith in his committee. Wanek said she could imagine what Ley would say, if he was sitting at one of the elegantly-decorated tables Friday night.

“I bet he would just smile: ‘Of course I knew that was gonna work out. It's fine.’”